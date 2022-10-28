Minister defends Suella Braverman as leak details emerge

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, was the subject of fresh claims about leaking overnight – Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Therese Coffey has defended Suella Braverman after fresh reports emerged late last night around the leak which initially forced her out of the Home Office.

Ms Braverman was reappointed as Home Secretary by Rishi Sunak on Tuesday having resigned the previous week for using a personal email address to send an official document.

The Sun reported claims overnight Ms Braverman leaked Liz Truss’s plans to cut Britain’s deficit by £14billion with a new ‘Growth Visa’ amid clashes with Ms Truss over migration policy, the Sun reported overnight.

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Coffey said: “The Home Secretary recognised that she had breached the ministerial code last week and clearly the Prime Minister has had a chance to go through this and satisfied himself such that he reappointed Suella to be the Home Secretary.

“There are very serious matters happening in our country. Of course our intelligence services and our police will continue to work with the Home Secretary, giving her the full information that she needs to be able to make her decisions protecting safety, but obviously her main priorities right now is about the illegal migrations that are happening right now, the small boats crossing, and I know she’ll put her full efforts into that.”

09:20 AM

‘We need to find a solution’

People in Northern Ireland are “being treated as second-class”, the leader of the DUP said this morning.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson condemned the “chaos” at Westminster in recent weeks and called on London to do more in order to ensure the impasse around the Northern Ireland Protocol can be resolved (see 8.41am).

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson – Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

“People in Northern Ireland are being treated as second class. We are having to pay far more for our food and other products because the cost of bringing goods from one part of the United Kingdom to another has been driven up by the Protocol,” Sir Jeffrey told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“And I am simply saying we need to find a solution. My party stands ready to play its part, we will form an executive as soon as that solution is found.”

08:54 AM

Daily Show under fire after claims of ‘racist backlash’ against Sunak

Rishi Sunak does not believe Britain is a racist country, a Downing Street spokesman said, following claims by Trevor Noah that there was a “backlash” after he became the UK’s first British-Asian Prime Minister.

The spokesman said they had “not asked” the Prime Minister about the comedian’s remarks, but suggested the warm response to Mr Sunak’s appointment told a different story.

“But you heard the words in the House [of Commons] on Wednesday with regard to the [appointment of the] Prime Minister,” the spokesman said.

When asked whether Mr Sunak believes Britain is a racist country, the spokesman said: “No he doesn’t.”

08:44 AM

Chopper’s Politics: How Liz Truss should approach the backbenches

“When Liz Truss sits on the benches, she shouldn’t constantly intervene because that’s always difficult. But every now and then you just need to have a little hand on the tiller and give it a push.”

Speaking on this week’s Chopper’s Politics podcast, Sir Iain Duncan Smith, himself Conservative Party leader from 2001 and 2003, had this to say to the recently departed former Prime Minister.

“Every now and then you can say to the then Prime Minister or to the government, I don’t think you’re doing is right and I think you need to go in a different direction. But you shouldn’t publicly be criticising. And I think that’s the way to do it.”

08:41 AM

Northern Ireland elections will ‘definitely’ happen after missed deadline

Therese Coffey insisted elections in Northern Ireland “will definitely happen” after talks to break the DUP’s current boycott of the Stormont Assembly failed.

Unionists refused to nominate new ministers to the executive last night amid the ongoing stand-off over the Northern Ireland.

Ms Coffey told Sky News: “I think it’s regrettable the parties were not able to come together to pass that legislation. But the law was clear…

“There wasn’t sufficient agreement to be able to avoid those elections. That wasn’t in the hands of the Government, that was in the hands of the parties representing the different communities in Northern Ireland.

“I hope that in the next elections will provide us with an opportunity for people to reconsider their approach, recognising the New Decade, New Approach agreement that was signed only a couple of years ago and we need to make sure we do what we can to make sure that comes to fruition.”

08:35 AM

Prime Minister plans to expand windfall tax grab

Rishi Sunak is drawing up plans to expand the windfall tax on energy giants as he attempts to raise billions to help balance the books, Daniel Martin reports.

The Prime Minister is understood to be considering a range of proposals including increasing the levy, extending the deadline and expanding its remit to include renewable energy generators such as wind farms.

Mr Sunak held a meeting with Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, yesterday, at which they agreed that despite the improvement in the markets there was still a “massive fiscal black hole to fill” and billions in headroom was needed.

Although the pair are understood to be preparing spending cuts, government insiders have pointed to warnings that the NHS backlog could continue to rise past 2024 without extra investment.

08:30 AM

‘The Home Office needs breaking up’

This morning’s papers report that Rishi Sunak has abandoned his promise to set up a dedicated unit to review or repeal all remaining EU law by the next election, writes Henry Hill.

It was always an unrealistic target, and there were much better ways to do it. But the anonymous quote offered by his allies to explain the decision – “The time for changes in the machinery of government has passed” – is deeply dispiriting. The structure and machinery of government is in fact essential to delivering policy effectively. Had Liz Truss survived for more than a couple of months, for example, her decision to gut the Downing Street policy and legislation teams would definitely have come back to haunt her. Perhaps nowhere is this truer than the Home Office, a department with few friends remaining on the Left or the Right. From immigration enforcement to the passports backlog to the police, no other section of government is responsible for so many important areas of policy that are all consistently going wrong.

08:25 AM

Watch: Grant Shapps’s ‘elevator pitch’

The new Business Secretary has given a literal new meaning to term “elevator pitch” in one of his distinct social media videos.

Speaking from one of the round lifts at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), Grant Shapps pledged to “champion the drivers of growth in the UK”:

08:19 AM

We won’t attack Rishi Sunak’s wealth, says Labour

Labour will not attack Rishi Sunak for his personal wealth, Angela Rayner insisted today.

The deputy leader of the opposition said her party “absolutely, 100 per cent” believed in aspiration and said she was relaxed about people getting rich “as long as they pay their taxes”.

Angela Rayner – David Cliff/PA Wire

Asked about Mr Sunak, she told the Political Thinking podcast: “I won’t attack him for being rich. What I will attack him for is if he doesn’t use that wealth in a way that is responsible, and we talk about the people with the broadest shoulders paying a little bit more.

“Do not make working people who are already paying more through their mortgages and the cost of living pay for [the mini-budget]… It’s about what he prioritises as a prime minister and shows that he understands what it’s like for other people. I don’t expect him not to be rich.”

08:12 AM

Sunak seeks ‘ambitious’ new migrant deal with France

Rishi Sunak wants to cut a new Channel deal with France that will include targets on stopping boats reaching Britain, according to a report.

The Cabinet and Whitehall are set to review a draft deal that was close to being signed with Paris to make it “more ambitious”.

They want it to include a minimum number of French officers who are patrolling the country’s northern beaches at any given time.

The Home Office will also have new internal targets to process 80 per cent of asylum claims within six months. It comes after it was revealed that the average was 480 days – almost 16 months.

08:09 AM

