Minimum finish needed by those outside the top 30 to qualify for Tour Championship

The top 30 players in FedExCup points after this week’s BMW Championship will earn a spot in the playoff finale, the Tour Championship.

There are 68 players in the field at Wilmington Country Club with no cut (Cam Smith, No. 3, and Tommy Fleetwood, No. 56, are not competing). Here’s a look at the minimum finish needed by those currently outside the top 30 in points, in order to qualify for East Lake, according to the PGA Tour:

31. Aaron Wise: 65th

32. Maverick McNealy: 50th

33. K.H. Lee: 45th

34. Lucas Glover: 43rd

35. Denny McCarthy: 42nd

36. Seamus Power: 41st

37. Shane Lowry: 38th

38. Keith Mitchell: 36th

39. Cameron Tringale: 33rd

40. Trey Mullinax: 30th

41. Mito Pereira: 30th

42. Luke List: 30th

43. Russell Henley: 29th

44. Keegan Bradley: 28th

45. Adam Scott: 23rd

46. Scott Stallings: 17th

47. Andrew Putnam: 17th

48. Kurt Kitayama: 16th

49. Sebastián Muñoz: 15th

50. Tyrrell Hatton: 15th

51. Cam Davis: 14th

52. Mackenzie Hughes: 13th

53. Si Woo Kim: 12th

54. Lucas Herbert: 12th

55. Emiliano Grillo: 11th

56. Tommy Fleetwood (not competing)

57. Troy Merritt: 10th

58. Chez Reavie: 9th

59. Adam Hadwin: 9th

60. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 8th

61. Chris Kirk: 7th

62. Taylor Moore: 7th

63. Matt Kuchar: 7th

64. Brendan Steele: 7th

65. Harold Varner III: 6th

66. Alex Noren: 6th

67. Taylor Pendrith: 6th

68. Marc Leishman: 6th

69. Alex Smalley: 6th

70. Wyndham Clark: 5th