A vehicle collect rocks with ore deposits at a Freeport-McMoRan mining complex.

Investors have been waiting months for mining stocks to regain their mojo. That time may be at hand.

On the surface, the



SPDR S&P Metals & Mining

ETF (ticker: XME) had a great 2021. It returned 35% last year, outperforming the



SPDR S&P 500

ETF (SPY) by six percentage points. But nearly all of the gains came during the first four months or so of 2021. From its peak at $47.49 on June 1 through the end of 2021, the price of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF fell 5.7%.