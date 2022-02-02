‘Minecraft’ Content Creators Ranboo, Tubbo Sign With Misfits Gaming – The Hamden Journal

Florida-based global esports and entertainment company Misfits Gaming Group has signed Twitch streamers Ranboo and Tubbo, expanding its roster of Minecraft content creators.

Ranboo, who keeps his real name private, boasts 4.2 million followers on Twitch, 2 million followers on Instagram and 2.7 followers on Twitter. U.K.-based Tubbo, whose real name is Toby Smith, touts 4.8 million followers on the streaming platforms, 2.3 million followers on Instagram and 3.2 million Twitter followers.

“[Tubbo] and [Ranboo] are amazing entertainers but even better humans with incredible core values that match me and my company,” Tweeted Misfits Founder and CEO Ben Spoont.

Additional Minecraft content creators on Misfits’ roster are Aimsey, Snifferish and Seapeekay.

Misfits Gaming Group also boasts esports leagues for titles including League of Legends, Overwatch, Call of Duty and Fortnite. MGG was founded by Spoont in partnership with Syfy Channel founders Laurie Silvers and Mitch Rubenstein.