Milwaukee is waiving DeMarcus Cousins

Shams Charania: The Milwaukee Bucks plan to waive center DeMarcus Cousins, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Bucks are opting for roster flexibility ahead of league-wide contract guarantee date Friday. There’s expected to be interest in Cousins as a free agent.

Bucks to waive DeMarcus Cousins to open up roster spot

Kyrie’s return, Dirk’s jersey retirement, Milwaukee’s surprising decision to part company with Boogie Cousins, Becky Hammon’s looming exit to the WNBA and everything else happening in this league … let’s discuss Thursday at 1 PM ET in the @SpotifyGrnroom. See you there … – 1:41 AM

New @lockedonbucks w/@Frank Madden 🦌

The Bucks cut Boogie which overshadowed a loss to Toronto.

-Why?

-Financial implications

-Looking ahead to the postseason

-Why Boogie and not others?

-Forecasting future moves

The overwhelming disappointment to the Boogie Cousins decision is a little surprising to me. Just wrapped up with Frank on @lockedonbucks. We tried to look at the decision from all angles. Join the conversation in the YouTube comment section! – 12:28 AM

Boogie’s LEBRON this year: +1.51. EPM: +0.1. Weird decision to cut him. – 11:58 PM

At @TheAthletic: Bucks to move on from DeMarcus Cousins; here’s why they’re still searching for a backup big man theathletic.com/3052732/2022/0… – 11:45 PM

Our headline story on the Bucks’ decision to waive DeMarcus Cousins is now live at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/news/bucks-pla… – 11:31 PM

Milwaukee Bucks GM Jon Horst: “There’s nothing that would prevent us from partnering with DeMarcus (Cousins) again…He was so good for us.” ESPN story: es.pn/3t3t66O – 11:28 PM

On waiving DeMarcus Cousins to open roster spot for trade deadline, Bucks GM Jon Horst tells ESPN: “We wouldn’t have been able to get through this difficult stretch of the season as successfully as we did without DeMarcus…He was so good for us and hopefully we helped him too.” – 11:02 PM

DeMarcus Cousins has had a weird career:

-Languishes in Sacramento for years

-Traded during the All-Star Game

-Gets hurt just as he’s balling out for New Orleans and about to hit free agency

-Hurt multiple more times

-Cut after putting up 15/10 for the champs.

Rough run. – 10:34 PM

Bobby Portis just blocked a Pascal Siakam floater into DeMarcus Cousins’ waiting arms on the Bucks’ bench. And then he let Siakam know about it.

Raptors up, 114-107, with 37.8 left, but just 4.3 left on the shotclock for them. – 10:16 PM

DeMarcus Cousins has 15 points and 10 rebounds for the #Bucks. It’s his second double-double of the season. – 9:45 PM

If Fred had won jump ball vs. Boogie, forget All-Star, he’s the real MVP. – 9:00 PM

Boogie looking like a King again. – 8:56 PM

The #Bucks are STILL shooting 60% from the floor with 4:16 to go in the first half.

Khris Middleton and DeMarcus Cousins have 11 points each to lead the team. Toronto (52%) has three players in double figures. – 8:55 PM

#Bucks had a 15-0 run there, thanks to a couple of steals from DeMarcus Cousins and six points from Rodney Hood. – 8:33 PM

“We wouldn’t have been able to get through this difficult stretch of the season as successfully as we did without DeMarcus,” Horst told ESPN on Wednesday night. “At the end of the day, we made a strategic decision to have an open roster spot, but there’s nothing that would prevent us from partnering with DeMarcus again down the road. He was so good for us, and hopefully we helped him too.” -via ESPN / January 6, 2022

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent center DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins, 31, is a 10-year NBA veteran with averages of 20.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocked shots in 606 career regular season games for the Kings, Pelicans, Warriors, Rockets and Clippers. -via NBA.com / November 30, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo: How do you make a tissue dance?! You put a little “Boogie” in it!! My Dad jokes are back!! -via Twitter @Giannis_An34 / November 28, 2021