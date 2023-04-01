Milwaukee Bucks schedule, record, magic number, NBA playoff tiebreakers with Celtics and more as regular season winds down

The Milwaukee Bucks are closing in on the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race with just over a week left in the NBA regular season.

But the Boston Celtics, the No. 2 seed and now just 1.5 games behind Milwaukee after winning Friday night, won’t let Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take that honor so easily.

Here’s what you need to know about the Bucks’ magic number for the No. 1 seed, where they rank in the NBA standings, their remaining schedule, potential playoff scenarios and more.

What is the Milwaukee Bucks’ magic number to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference?

4.

The Bucks had a chance to lower that number to 1 on Thursday in their game against the Celtics (since a win would have given them the season tiebreaker), but All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown dominated and Milwaukee was blown out, 140-99. The magic number remains at four.

Any Bucks win or loss by the Celtics lowers the magic number. When it hits “0” the Bucks clinch the No. 1 seed.

The Bucks have five games left on their schedule; the Celtics have four.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are battling Jayson Tatum and the Celtics for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee enters Friday with a two-game lead on Boston.

What is the Bucks’ record?

Milwaukee enters the weekend with a 55-22 record.

What is the Celtics’ record?

Boston is 54-24 after its 122-114 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday.

Who has the tiebreaker if both the Bucks and Celtics finish with the same record?

Thanks to winning the season series over the Bucks, 2-1, the Celtics will earn the No. 1 seed if both teams finish the regular season with the same records.

The Celtics defeated the Bucks, 139-118, in a Christmas Day showdown at TD Garden as Tatum scored 41 points; the Bucks won, 131-125, in overtime on Feb. 14 behind 40 from Jrue Holiday, with many of Boston’s stars out of the lineup; and the Celtics just trounced the Bucks Thursday at Fiserv Forum. Tatum reached the 40-point mark again, while Brown added 30 on 13 of 20 shooting.

What is the Bucks’ remaining schedule?

vs. Philadelphia 76ers: 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2

at Washington Wizards: 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4

vs. Chicago Bulls: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5

vs. Memphis Grizzlies: 7 p.m. Friday, April 7

at Toronto Raptors: noon, Sunday, April 9

What is the Celtics’ remaining schedule?

at Philadelphia 76ers: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4

vs. Toronto Raptors: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5

vs. Toronto Raptors: 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 7

vs. Atlanta Hawks: noon Sunday, April 9

Can the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers still catch the Bucks or Celtics for the No. 1 or No. 2 seeds?

Yes, but the No. 1 seed is a long shot. The 76ers improved to 51-26 after defeating the Raptors, 117-110, Friday night. They trail the Bucks by four games with five games left on their schedule. Philadelphia is 2.5 games behind the Celtics for the second spot and the two teams square off Tuesday. The 76ers, who hold a 2-1 season series lead over the Bucks, play Milwaukee Sunday.

Do the Bucks have the best record in the NBA?

Yes. Besides holding the top spot in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks have a 3.5-game lead over the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets (51-25). If the Bucks finish with the best record in the NBA, they would have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. The Bucks are 30-8 at home this season and 25-14 on the road.

The Bucks did not have home-court advantage when they won the NBA title in 2021 over the Phoenix Suns.

When do the NBA playoffs start?

Teams in the 7-10 seed range will compete in a play-in tournament beginning April 11. The earliest the Bucks would begin their first-round series is Saturday, April 15. Games 1 and 2 of that best-of-seven series will be played at Fiserv Forum.

Who could the Bucks play in the first round as the No. 1 or No. 2 seed?

That’s unclear due to the many scenarios of the play-in tournament.

The 4-5 and 3-6 matchups of the first round will be known after the regular season is over on Sunday, April 9. But now that the NBA has implemented a play-in tournament the last few seasons, the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds won’t initially know their first-round opponents.

How does the NBA play-in tournament work in 2023?

Here’s how it works: The No. 9-seeded team plays the No. 10-seeded team in a game, while the No. 7-seeded team plays the No. 8-seeded team. The loser of the 9-10 matchup is eliminated. The winner of the 7-8 game advances to play the No. 2 seed in the first round. The winner of the 9-10 matchup plays the loser of the 7-8 game for the right to advance to play the No. 1 seed in the first round.

Entering Saturday, the Miami Heat (40-37) is the No. 7 seed, the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) are No. 8, the Raptors (38-39) are No. 9 and Chicago Bulls (37-40) are No. 10. The Bucks have recent playoff history with all these teams.

Milwaukee eliminated the Bulls in five games in the first round of last year’s playoffs; the Bucks beat the Heat and Hawks on their way to the NBA title in 2021; the Heat upset the No. 1-seeded Bucks in the “playoff bubble” in 2020; the Raptors knocked out the No. 1 Bucks in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals.

