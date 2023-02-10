Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Jae Crowder for five second-round picks at the NBA trade deadline. Twitter finds that pretty funny.

The Milwaukee Bucks made a splash Thursday ahead of the NBA trade deadline by acquiring former Marquette star Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets, while sending Jordan Nwora, George Hill and Serge Ibaka to the Indiana Pacers as part of the three-team deal.

Social media had a lot to say about the trades.

Jae Crowder, who last played for the Phoenix Suns during the 2021-22 season, returns to Milwaukee

After all the trades, what does the Milwaukee Bucks roster look like? Does this make the Bucks the top team in the Eastern Conference?

The fact that the Bucks are sending five second-round picks to the Nets was quite amusing to fans on Twitter

Crowder joins another Marquette alum in Wes Matthews on the Bucks. Matthews played for the Golden Eagles from 2005-09, while Crowder played from 2010-12

Why did the Bucks also trade Jordan Nwora, George Hill and Serge Ibaka?

