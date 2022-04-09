Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field

The Milwaukee Brewers hope to bounce back from a season-opening loss to the Chicago Cubs as the series continues today.
Milwaukee Brewers lineup vs. Cubs
Andrew McCutchen, DH
Willy Adames, SS
Christian Yelich, LF
Hunter Renfroe, RF
Keston Hiura, 1B
Tyrone Taylor, CF
Kolten Wong, 2B
Mike Brosseau, 3B
Victor Caratini, C
—
Brandon Woodruff, P
Follow live updates below from our reporters at Wrigley Field.
