Milwaukee Brewers’ starting lineup for MLB season opener vs. Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field

Associated Press

Brewers address catching depth by adding Caratini, Jackson

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Victor Caratini and Alex Jackson on Wednesday to address their catching depth, a day after Pedro Severino was suspended for the first 80 games following a positive drug test. Milwaukee sent minor league outfielder Korry Howell and catcher Brett Sullivan to the San Diego Padres in exchange for Caratini. The Brewers landed Jackson from the Miami Marlins for minor league infielder Hayden Cantrelle and pitcher Alexis Ramirez.