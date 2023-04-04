Milwaukee Brewers slug back-to-back-to-back homers off future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer

A haze engulfed the playing surface at American Family Field but the results were as clear as day: The Milwaukee Brewers had just shelled one of the best pitchers of the generation.

Rowdy Tellez, Brian Anderson and Garrett Mitchell clubbed back-to-back-to-back home runs against New York Mets starter Max Scherzer in the sixth inning of a 9-0 rout Tuesday night.

With the win, Milwaukee secured a series victory and has outscored New York, 19-0, over the first two games.

Tellez just missed a homer in his previous at-bat against Scherzer. The next time around, he punished an 0-1 curveball left over the middle 422 feet to right.

Anderson, whose two-run double in the first had been the game’s only scoring until that point, clobbered a 2-2 hanging slider out 414 feet to left-center.

Mitchell, after swinging and missing on two straight pitches from Scherzer, pulled a 87.9 mph cutter on the inside corner into the picnic area just beyond the right-field fence.

It appears the Brewers have replaced the happy hour bell as their new home run celebration of choice, as well. Each player donned a cheesehead bestowed upon them by Willy Adames as they reached the dugout.

It was the first time the Brewers hit three consecutive homers since August 2018, when Jesus Aguilar, Travis Shaw and Eric Thames achieved the feat against the San Diego Padres.

That day, the Brewers teed off against Brett Kennedy, who made all of six career starts in the majors. Doing so against a certified ace and future Hall of Famer comes with a completely different degree of difficulty.

Both Anderson and Mitchell homered the very next inning for good measure to increase Milwaukee’s lead to 9-0.

Brian Anderson and Garrett Mitchell exchange forearm smashes after Anderson hit a solo homer in the sixth inning against the Mets. Mitchell would follow with a solo homer to give the Brewers back-to-back-to-back homers in the inning. Anderson and Mitchell would later go back-to-back again in the seventh.

Anderson continues his torrid start to the season after signing as a free agent with the Brewers over the winter. He is now 8 for 15 with a 1.779 OPS, three homers, 10 RBI.

Wade Miley made his first start of the season and outdueled Scherzer by a significant margin. The veteran lefty had the Mets off-balance in the box through six scoreless innings, scattering five hits and striking out three while inducing ample weak contact.

