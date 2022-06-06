Milo Yiannopoulos is Marjorie Taylor Greene’s unpaid intern

Right-wing firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has tapped none other than the far-right provocateur and British political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos as an intern.

Yiannopoulos, 37, said he landed a new gig as an unpaid intern for Greene in a Telegram post alongside a photo of a congressional ID badge.

“I’ve finally been persuaded out of retirement,” the former Breitbart editor wrote. “But my skills are a bit rusty, so the best role I could land was an unpaid internship with a friend. Pray for me!”

The right-wing button-pusher largely remained out of the public eye since 2017 when he made comments allegedly advocating for pedophilia — stating that sex between 13-year-olds and older men can be “life-affirming.”

Following the controversial remarks, Yiannopoulos resigned from Breitbart News and was dropped as a speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Simon & Schuster also canceled his book deal at the time.

Green confirmed that Yiannopoulos is interning at her office in a statement to the Daily Beast, which first reported the news.

Greene described Yiannopoulos as a former gay person who “turned his life back to Jesus and Church.” Troy Stolt/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP

“So I have an intern that was raped by a priest as a young teen, was gay, has offended everyone at some point, turned his life back to Jesus and Church, and changed his life,” Greene told The Daily Beast. “Great story!”

Last year, Yiannopoulos returned to the limelight to announce his coming out as “ex-gay” and to advocate for conversion therapy, a practice that has been condemned time and time again by LGBTQ activists.

Ahead of his job announcement, Yiannopoulos has reposted many of Greene’s Twitter posts and news on his Telegram feed.

Yiannopoulos came under fire in 2017 for stating that sex between 13-year-olds and older men can be “life-affirming.” Win McNamee/Getty Images

On May 17, he posted a photo of himself and the congresswoman with the caption, “At the Ritz-Carlton in Georgetown, discussing the rancid scourge of white supremacy over Mai Tais and lightly-fried octopus.”

On May 12, he posted a photo of himself looking at her nameplate on the outside of her office door.

In a follow-up post to his internship news, Yiannopoulos wrote, “Mummy always said I’d end up in government!”