Milo Ventimiglia’s DiVide Pictures Renews 20th Television Deal – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Television has re-upped the deal for Milo Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff’s DiVide Pictures, the company behind the studio’s drama The Company You Keep, headlined by the This Is Us alum. The drama just received a series order by ABC.

Under the new multi-year pact, Ventimiglia and Cundiff will continue to develop and produce series projects for the studio alongside DiVide Pictures’ Deanna Harris, who has been promoted from director to VP of development.

“We are excited to continue the relationship with 20th Television and Disney, and appreciate their confidence in us to create new and exciting shows,” Ventimiglia said.

Ventimiglia’s relationship with 20th TV, part of Disney TV Studios, stems from his starring role in the network’s acclaimed drama series This Is Us, which recently wrapped its six-season run on NBC. It expanded into a development deal for DiVide Pictures, the company Ventimiglia launched with longtime friend Cundiff in 2004. In the past four years, DiVide Pictures has set up about a dozen projects at various networks and platforms, scoring two pilots and now a series order for 20th TV.

Milo Ventimiglia in “The Company You Keep”

ABC



The Company You Keep, based on Korean format My Fellow Citizens, follows con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim). Julia Cohen, who penned the pilot, and Phil Klemmer serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Ventimiglia and Cundiff executive produce for DiVide Pictures, along with Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito for Electric Somewhere, and Todd Harthan and Lindsay Goffman. DiVide’s Harris is a producer.

DiVide Pictures’ current development slate includes Hometown Saints at NBC. It revolves around Billy Riedell, a retired hockey player who struggles to figure out who he is now that his career is over. He ends up back in his hockey-crazed Minnesota hometown, coaching a girl’s high school team.

The company is repped by Verve and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.