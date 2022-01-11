Milo Ventimiglia Gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor — Next to ‘This Is Us’ Co-star Mandy Moore’s Star

Milo Ventimiglia Gets star on walk of fame

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Milo Ventimiglia has received one of Hollywood’s top honors: a star on the Walk of Fame.

The 44-year-old actor had his Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday, and his star turned out to be right next to This Is Us costar Mandy Moore’s star. Moore, 37, and Ventimiglia play couple Rebecca and Jack Pearson on the NBC drama.

During the ceremony, Ventimiglia received high praise from another This Is Us costar, Jon Huertas, as well as Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. Ventimiglia then made a speech and thanked the people in his life who have helped him get to that point.

“I am the sum of many people who have been an important and impactful part of my life through the years,” he said. “This star represents a large group of people — it may say Milo Ventimiglia but it is actually made up of 26 years worth of names both in front of and behind the camera professionally and personally.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Ventimiglia personally shouted out Huertas, Sherman-Palladino and her husband Dan Palladino, his family and friends, This Is Us showrunner Dan Fogelman and Moore.

Afterward, the star spoke to People (the TV Show!) special correspondent Adrianna Costa and reflected on what the honor means to him.

“I remember coming up to Hollywood as a kid to pick up lights for my theater productions when I was in high school, and I would drive and I would see the stars,” said Ventimiglia, who grew up in Southern California. “You dream that one day your name is going to be on that but then you kind of forget about it, and now you stand over your name written on a sidewalk.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In addition to Huertas, This Is Us actor Justin Hartley also attended the ceremony, but Moore wasn’t able to be there because she was working on an episode of the popular series.

“The heartiest of congrats to my tv hubby and partner-in-crime, @miloanthonyventimiglia, on his STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” the Walk to Remember actress wrote on Instagram. “Wish I could have been there to celebrate in person but we are in the middle of shooting Season 6 and knowing Mi and how much he loves his job, he’d definitely insist that work comes first.”

“Congrats on this recognition and thank for being a wonderful patriarch and carrying us these last 6 years. Also the fact that our stars are right next to one another?? Come on!! 😭😭😭 #thisisus,” Moore added.

Chrissy Metz, who plays Jack’s daughter Kate Pearson on This Is Us, was also on set and missed the ceremony.

“Congratulations to the best tv dad a girl could have!” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Bummed we were on set and missed celebrating you in person.”