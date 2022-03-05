Million Dollar Listing ’s Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd to Divorce

After five years of marriage, Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd are getting a divorce.

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and his husband, who tied the knot back in 2017, announced the news in separate statements on Instagram on Friday, March 4.

“Bobby and I are divorcing,” Flagg wrote on his page. “This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline. This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion.”

He continued, “It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting different things for ourselves. I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that.”

Boyd later wrote on his Instagram, “6 years ago, I met and fell in love with my best friend. From the first date we were inseparable and took off at lightning speed. Josh and I had a whirlwind of a love story that I will forever be grateful for. We have both taught each other so much and have learned so much about ourselves through our relationship.”

Inside Million Dollar Listing New York Steve Gold’s Home

“If there is one thing I can say about both of us, it’s that we both gave everything we absolutely could to make this work,” Boyd explained. “Unfortunately, as we have learned, sometimes love isn’t enough.”

He added, “We have found that we want different things for our lives and our paths look different now. I love Josh with all of my heart and will always respect and admire him. I’m forever grateful to him for showing me that true love does exist.”

Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty Images

Boyd said that while this may be the end of their romantic relationship, he’ll always consider Flagg part of his family.

“Joshua, I love you,” he added, “and wish you nothing but love and absolute happiness.”

Story continues

Following Flagg’s statement, his Bravo castmates joined the comments of his post to show their support. Heather Altman commented, “I love you both so much and have tremendous respect for you both [heart emoji].”

“So so so sorry to hear this guys,” Matt Altman added. “You are both amazing people.”

And Tracy Tutor wrote, “I love you both.”

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)