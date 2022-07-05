‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ On Pause After Nine Seasons – The Hamden Journal

Don’t look for hot property on Million Dollar Listing New York: Bravo has paused production on the real estate show after nine seasons, The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

Launched in 2013, the show was spinoff of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. It followed brokers Ryan Serhant and Frederik Eklund as they peddled pricey real estate in the Big Apple. Earlier this year, Eklund — also a star of the Los Angeles show — announced on Instagram that he was leaving the franchise.

“I let Andy [Cohen], the producers and executives know last week how grateful I am,” he wrote. “Eternally grateful, I mean what an incredible run we had together.”

Million Dollar Listing New York received two Emmy nominations for outstanding unstructured reality program. It also produced the spinoff series Bethenny & Fredrik and Sell It Like Serhant.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, which just wrapped its 13th season in December, is expected to continue.

Variety was first to report the news about the New York version.

Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.