Milligan University track runner Eli Cramer killed, teammates injured after struck by car

A Tennessee college athlete was killed and two of his teammates were injured when they were struck by a driver while running in Virginia Thursday evening, school officials said.

Milligan University sophomore Eli Cramer, a member of the Christian school’s track & field team, died in the crash at an intersection in Lightfoot, Va. just after 6 p.m., Williamsburg, according to reports and the university.

Seniors Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy were also injured in the incident, which came on the eve of a track meet in the area, according to the school.

The victims were among five members of the team who were out for a run at the time of the fatal crash, according to WTKR.

The driver initially fled the scene, but was arrested a short time later after veering into a median.

“We covet your prayers during this difficult time, especially for the Cramer family,” the university wrote.

