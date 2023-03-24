Millie Bobby Brown to Release Debut Novel ‘Nineteen Steps’ in September

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Millie Bobby Brown is adding published author to her resume.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins, announced Friday that the Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star’s debut novel Nineteen Steps will publish this September.

Nineteen Steps is a historical novel inspired by the actress’s own family history with Brown’s grandmother Ruth having survived the Bethnal Green tube disaster.

“Inspired by my Nanny Ruth, this book is very personal and close to my heart. I grew up listening to stories about her time living through the war. I’m honored to keep her story alive,” Brown said of the novel in a statement.

The novel, described as an “epic story of love, loss and secrets,” will center on 18-year-old Nellie Morris, who lives with her family in Bethnal Green amid World War II. After a chance encounter with an American airman stationed nearby, William Morrow teases “Nellie becomes enchanted with the idea of a broader world. Just when Nellie begins to embrace an exciting new life with Ray, a terrible incident occurs during an air raid one evening, and the consequences are catastrophic. As the truth about that night is revealed, Nellie’s world is torn apart. When it seems all hope is lost, Nellie finds that, against all odds, love and happiness can triumph.”

The publisher acquired US & Canadian rights to publish the novel with Liz Stein, executive editor at William Morrow, negotiating the deal with Alyssa Reuben at William Morris Endeavor. UK & Commonwealth rights have also been acquired by Katie Seaman, senior commissioning editor at HQ, from Matilda Forbes Watson at WME.

Story continues

“Nineteen Steps is a tender, inspiring story about female resilience and the human spirit,” Stein said. “Both heart-warming and heart-breaking, it’s a novel that portrays the strength and courage we find in family, friendship and community. I was incredibly moved by the haunting, true tragedy at the core of the novel and enchanted by the unforgettable portrait of love in the time of war.”

Nineteen Steps will publish on Sept. 12.

Click here to read the full article.