Millie Bobby Brown celebrates 18th birthday in wig, corset

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her 18th birthday in full costume, with a long blonde wig and corseted gown. She was joined by her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating turning 18!

The Stranger Things actress got glam to mark the occasion alongside her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. Sporting a long blonde wig, heavy eye makeup and an elaborate corseted gown, the Enola Holmes star posed for the camera alongside Bongiovi, who also showed off blonde locks in the photo. Brown captioned the pics, “Hey Ken!”

Bongiovi, the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, dropped some love in Brown’s comment section, writing, “ur rly pretty.” He posted the same photos on his own account, writing “Happy birthday barbie ily <3.”

Brown and Bongiovi went Instagram official back in November with a photo of the two kissing on the London Eye.

Since then, the couple has traveled everywhere from London to New York, and celebrated Christmas together in front of a sparkling tree.

Despite growing up and finding her first love, maturing in the public eye has been a challenging experience for Brown, who has said in the past that fans have a hard time accepting she’s not a little girl anymore.

“I’m only 17, but at the end of the day, I’m learning to be a woman. I’m learning to be a young woman,” she told MTV News in a last year. “So being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they’ve almost become invested in your growth and your journey. But they aren’t ready to accept the fact that you’re growing up.”

She shared how her fashion choices tend to be a point of contention with followers.

“So I wear a crop top and people are like, ‘She’s 10.’ I’m like, ‘No…I am 17.’ That’s a thing that girls do,” she explained. “Or I wear high heels. Or I wear an outfit to an award show and they’re like, ‘She looks 50.’ No, it’s because you’ve watched me since I was 10. That’s why you think that.”

In contrast, Brown herself is very comfortable with coming of age.

“They’re not accepting it and I’ve completely accepted it. You know, I’m ready. I’m like, ‘It’s been a while. Let me wear a high heel!’ I’m not going to be playing those young girls anymore and it’s kind of like, I have 50 million people like my parents,” she said. “My parents are like, ‘Yay! Thank God. You’re 17.’ Like, ‘Put on a pair of high heels. Let’s go!'”