Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are engaged! See their adorable photos

“Stranger Things” may have happened to Millie Bobby Brown, but now it’s time for sweeter ones.

The actor, 19, posted a photo on Instagram on April 11 indicating that she and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, 20, are engaged.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of them, in which she has a ring on her left hand while Bongiovi has his arms draped around her from behind. Both of them sport huge smiles in the picture.

Bongiovi, who is the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi, shared his own post.

“Forever 🤍,” he captioned a pair of pictures of the couple, including a shot where they look off in different directions and another photo in which they lovingly gaze into each other’s eyes.

TODAY has reached out to reps for the couple but have not heard back.

Brown and Bongiovi sparked romance rumors in 2021 before making their red carpet debut in March 2022. In January, she showed things had gotten truly serious.

“Endlessly in love with the year I’ve had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a few photos of her with Bongiovi. “Here’s to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us. let’s do it again but better!”

Bongiovi appeared to reciprocate those feelings in his own Instagram post celebrating Brown’s birthday in February.

“Another year around the sun together,” he captioned several pictures of them together on Instagram. “Happy 19th to the girl of my dreams. I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com