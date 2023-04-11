Millie Bobby Brown, 19, appears to announce engagement to Jake Bongiovi, 20

Millie Bobby Brown with Jake Bongiovi at the premiere of Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 at The Paris Theatre in New York City on October 27, 2022. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Millie Bobby Brown seemingly announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi early Tuesday morning.

The Stranger Things star, 19, posted to Instagram a black-and-white photo of herself with her 20-year-old boyfriend of two years in which she appears to have a sparking diamond ring on that finger.

The caption came from lyrics to Taylor Swift’s 2019 song “Lover,” saying, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍.”

Bongiovi — the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea — posted two photos from the same set of them at a beach, writing, “Forever 🤍.” Both dressed in white, he has his arm around her in one and their eyes are locked in the other.

A rep for the British actress has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

Social media is lit up over what seems to be an engagement announcement. “She’s 19” and “Stranger Things” have both been trending. She’s appeared on the Netflix show, playing Eleven, since 2016.

This milestone would come two years after they first sparked romance rumors. After popping up together on his Instagram in June 2021, they were photographed holding hands in NYC soon after. They made their red carpet debut at the British Academy Film Awards in 2022. They also attended the Stranger Things Season 4 premiere in May 2022.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi at the Stranger Things Season 4 Premiere on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York.

She told Wired in November that before they met in person, they connected online. “We met on Instagram,” she said. “And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”

At the start of 2023, Brown called Bongiovi her “partner for life” in an Instagram post looking ahead to the new year. He replied, “Your year babe love you so much.”

Bongiovi posted a birthday tribute to her in February, calling her “the girl of my dreams.” He said, “I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core.”

Brown previously was linked to TikTok personality Hunter Ecimovic, who is four years her senior, but later calling it an “unhealthy situation.”