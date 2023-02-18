Military investigating death of Marine found in barracks: report

A military investigation is underway into the death of a California-based Marine who was found dead in his barracks earlier this month.

Christopher Hutchings, a Colorado native, was found dead in his barracks at Camp Pendleton on Feb. 5, according to KKTV in Colorado Springs.

A source told the outlet Hutchings’ death is under investigation due to suspicious circumstances.

“I can confirm that PFC Christopher Hutchings was pronounced deceased in his barracks on Sunday, Feb. 5,” Major Mason Englehart, the Director of Communication Strategy and Operations for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, told the outlet.

The young Marine, who joined the Corps in 2022, was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton and was assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

His death will now be investigated by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, with assistance for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS)

“His death is still under investigation at this time and a cause of death has not been released. We take all loss of life very seriously and extend our deepest condolences to those affected,” Major Mason Englehart wrote to the outlet.

The Post has reached out to Camp Pendleton for comment.

Hutchings’ body was escorted back to Colorado, on Thursday, where community members lined the roads and waved flags to honor his memory.

His funeral will be held on Feb. 26, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

“We are asking citizens to line the routes waving either the US Flag or US Marine Corp Flags to assist in honoring this young Marine.”

The Buena Vista Police Department, Hutchings’ hometown police force, shared a video of the Marine being escorted home.

“Chris…this is your town still cheering for you. Our hearts and prayers are with your friends and family. Rest in peace,” the department said.