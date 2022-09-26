Military commissar shot in Russia during mobilization meeting – video

A reservist shot a military commissar

The incident was caught on video by one of the eyewitnesses. It shows Zinin, on the stage of the assembly hall at the military registration and enlistment office, shoots at a military commissar on the stage, after which other mobilized people flee the premises in panic.

According to witnesses, before opening fire, the shooter promised that “We all will head home now.”

Zinin has since been detained. There is no reliable information about the state of the military commissar at this time. According to some reports, he survived, but is in serious condition.

This is the most serious, but by no means an isolated case of violence provoked by the Kremlin’s mobilization of Russian men for its failing war on Ukraine.

Since the beginning of mobilization, there has been a series of arsons attack on military registration and enlistment offices in several towns in Russia. To date, at least 20 such cases have been recorded in a number of Russian regions.

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization” in the country on Sept. 21, According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, he plans to send another 300,000 reservists to the front.

However, sources said to be from the Kremlin have told Russian journalists that this refers only to the first “wave” of mobilization, and that three or four such waves may be planned, which would imply Russia will mobilize a million or more men.

Read also: Ukraine advances on Lyman while discontent with mobilization rises in Russia, says ISW

Following the announcement of the mobilization, Russian men began to buy plan tickets to other countries en masse in order to avoid being sent to the war in Ukraine. Russian citizens fleeing the country have also created many kilometers of queues at its borders.

Sources in the FSB, the Kremlin’s successor to the notorious KGB secret service, say up to 261,000 Russian men may have fled the country, independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin’s puppet leader in Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that he didn’t intend to mobilize the residents of his republic.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine