Miley Cyrus’s plane makes emergency landing after being hit by lightning

Miley Cyrus is safe after her plane was struck by lightning and was forced to make an emergency landing.

The 29-year-old singer, who has been performing in South America, was traveling to the Asunciónico music festival in Paraguay Tuesday when the plane was rerouted to safety. As a result, she has canceled her festival appearance.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción, our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning,” she wrote.

She said her “crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing.”

Due to the situation, “We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay,” she said, adding a broken heart emoji and telling fans she loves them.

Cyrus shared a video from the scary flight, including lightning flashing and everyone gasping.

A photo showed what appears to be damage to the plane.

Miley Cyrus, performing at Lollapalooza Chile 2022 on March 19, is OK after an air emergency. (Photo: Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

There had been bad weather in Paraguay, leading to day one of the festival — with performers including the Foo Fighters, Doja Cat and Machine Gun Kelly — being canceled. People who had already arrived had to be evacuated. Cyrus was to headline day two but the weather was still problematic. The festival has not been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cyrus has been on the road performing in South America. Over the weekend, she was at Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Chile. Also on her schedule is Lollapalooza Brazil on March 26.