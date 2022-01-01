Miley Cyrus’ top fell off at her ‘New Year’s Eve Party’ so she seamlessly threw a blazer on and kept singing

Miley Cyrus’ top fell off during her New Year’s Eve special so she put a blazer on and kept singing.NBC

Miley Cyrus’ top fell off at her “New Year’s Eve Party” on NBC while she was on stage singing.

She turned around, holding her chest, and grabbed a blazer backstage while the cameras panned away.

Cyrus kept singing “Party in the USA” and joked, “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now.”

Miley Cyrus rang in 2022 with a wardrobe malfunction that she seamlessly recovered from and kept performing.

The 29-year-old was hosting “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” with Pete Davidson on NBC Friday night.

She had just started singing “Party in the USA” when her top seemed to break. She held it up with her hand before turning around, flinging the top to the side, and striding backstage.

Her band kept playing, and Cyrus returned wearing a bright red blazer. She continued singing and smiled.

“Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” she joked, changing the lyrics to the song, adding: “I’m still in the most clothes I’ve ever worn on stage.”

After the medley finished, singer Saweetie said, “Miley you still look good — you know that’s right! Go ‘head best friend!”

Later in the show, Davidson joked about it, too. “I heard we may have had a little boob slip, so in solidarity, here’s my boobies,” the “SNL” cast member said as he lifted his shirt to show his nipple.

To close the night, Cyrus said the event was all about “being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances.”

“That resilience shouldn’t end here. Let’s bring that into the new year with us,” she said. “We’ve all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let’s see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022.”

Read the original article on Insider