Miley Cyrus ready for New Year’s Eve in Miami with Pete Davidson

As things get canceled left and right thanks to the latest COVID variant, we can count on one thing: Miley and Pete.

We of course are talking about Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, who have been rehearsing their New Year’s Eve show in Miami to air on Peacock on the big night.

The unlikely duo (actually longtime pals) will take on emcee duties for TV vet Carson Daly this year.

Davidson and Cyrus have been going over their lines and sets in Miami, we hear, and on Wednesday the former “Hannah Montana” star all about confirmed the show will go on.

“He showed up,” said the singer’s caption on her Instagram with the two entertainers on stage at an undisclosed location in the 305.

Another video posted to Cyrus’ social media showed a little silly interchange between the two.

“Pete, what are your New Year’s resolutions?” the 29-year-old asks the “SNL” star who is next to her seated in a plush, green booth.

“I don’t know,” Davidson says, looking genuinely perplexed. “I usually make one and don’t follow it so my New Year’s resolution this year is to not have one so I don’t let myself down again.”

“To 2022!” Davidson, 28, then says, raising a glass.

Cheers to that. And to one other event not being axed due to COVID.

Watch them both do their thing on “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” airing live on NBC from the Magic City, starting at 10:30 p.m. and ending at 12:30 a.m., livestreaming on Peacock.

Expect performances from Saweetie, Billie Joe Armstrong, Anitta and (we think, according to her Insta posts) Cyrus’ younger sister Noah Cyrus.

COVID foils Big Orange’s return to New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Miami