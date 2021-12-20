Miley Cyrus-Pete Davidson New Year’s Eve Special Performers Set – Watch Promo – The Hamden Journal

NBC’s New Year’s Eve special hosted by Miley Cyrus and Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson has revealed its performer lineup.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson has added Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h, with the network promising more surprise guests.

The special airs live on NBC from Miami starting at 10:30 p.m. ET and also will be live-streamed on Peacock. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party succeeds NBC’s New Year’s Eve special hosted and produced by Carson Daly, which aired on the network from 2004 until last year (an NFL game pre-empted the 2017-18 special).

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson is executive produced by Lorne Michaels of Saturday Night Live, Cyrus and Lindsay Shookus. It is produced by Den of Thieves, with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski. It is also produced by Hopetown Entertainment, Miley Cyrus’and Tish Cyrus’s production company. Joe DeMaio directs.

