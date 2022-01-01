Miley Cyrus Handles Live TV Wardrobe Malfunction With A Quick Change – The Hamden Journal

Miley Cyrus almost wore a costume more fitting for the New Year’s baby.

During her live New Year’s Eve television show from Miami, the singer lost her skimpy top while strutting onstage at the start of the song “Party in the U.S.A.” Realizing that she was about to see more than the ball drop, she turned and headed backstage as her band played on.

She returned wearing a red jacket that she had used earlier in the show. “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” Cyrus said, adding, “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”

Later in the show, cohost Pete Davidson thought it was only fair that he, too, show a glimpse of his nipple, lifting his t-shirt to reveal the orb.

The night had already posed several challenges to the production, as transportation issues and the continued plague of Covid-19 had caused some cancellations. Cyrus acknowledged that in her closing remarks.