Miley Cyrus Celebrates the 16th Anniversary of Hannah Montana Premiere: ‘My Life Changed Forever’

Hannah Montana is 16!

Miley Cyrus, 29, celebrated the Disney Channel television series’ “Hannah-versary” on Twitter Thursday, writing, “16 years ago my life changed forever when HM premiered.”

She continued with a special message for her fans, adding, “Because of your loyalty and support I’ve had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life.”

The tweet included a video of Cyrus singing one of Hannah’s biggest hits, “Hoedown Throwdown,” during a concert. The song was featured in Hannah Montana: The Movie, which was released in theaters in 2009.

“My dream is to sing ‘Hoedown Throwdown,’ ” Cyrus said in the footage, telling concertgoers, “I can’t remember how it goes. You tell me.”

The lyrics quickly came back to her as she rapped, “Pop it, lock it, polka dot it, country fivin’, hip hop hip.”

The crowd then took over and belted the next line before Cyrus joked, “Alright you’re forgetting it too, I’m glad.”

The Grammy-nominated singer also posted memories from her time as the titular teenage pop star and wrote, “Grateful to each of you for all of your love & ATTENTION! You personally paved my path! Eternally thankful!”

In 2020, Cyrus said she’s open to reprising her role as Hannah. During a virtual appearance on the Carolina With Greg T In The Morning radio show, the “Malibu” singer was asked about a potential reboot of the series.

“You know what honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time,” Cyrus said. “She’s just in storage collecting dust and I’m ready to whip her out … The opportunity will present itself.”

She continued, “I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point. She needs a big makeover because she’s kinda stuck in 2008, so we’ll need to go shopping with Miss Montana.”

Cyrus also said during her radio interview that while she would love to do a series again, she has some qualms about being “locked into a soundstage for a couple of years.”

“But that’s sometime in the future and hopefully I’m directing it,” she added.

Hannah Montana followed high school student Miley Stewart (Cyrus) as she juggled family, friends and school by day while performing as a secret pop star named Hannah Montana by night.