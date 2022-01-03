Miley Cyrus and younger sister Noah belt impressive duet of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’

Miley Cyrus, 29, brought out a very special guest for her NBC event “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” on Friday night.

During the celebration, which was held in Miami, Florida, Cyrus surprised the crowd by introducing her sister, Noah Cyrus, 21.

The two walked hand in hand onto the stage as Miley Cyrus shouted, “Welcome to the stage my baby sister!”

Noah and Miley Cyrus then began belting along to Dolly Parton’s heartbreaking classic “Jolene.”

Half-way through the performance, Noah Cyrus gave her sister a kiss on the cheek. The siblings also lovingly sang a few of the lyrics to each other.

Fans seemed to really love the sibling duet.

“This is probably the best that Miley has ever sounded. Her and her sisters harmonies are spot on,” one person commented on YouTube.

Another fan wrote, “Miley and Noah’s voices together are POWERFUL.”

Noah and Cyrus both rocked glamorous ensembles for their impressive duet. Noah Cyrus wowed in a high-slit, cut-out black dress. She completed the look with matching black gloves.

The “Midnight Sky” singer wore a shimmery silver jumpsuit as one of her many outfits throughout the night.

Miley Cyrus has frequently covered the track by Parton, 75, who is her godmother.

In 2016, Parton finally joined her goddaughter to sing the 1973 tune totally a cappella along with Pentatonix on “The Voice.”

The actor constantly praises Parton for her artistry and support. She penned a sweet message for her godmother in September in honor of Parton being named one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people of the year.

After calling Parton her “fairy godmother,” Miley Cyrus wrote, “Have you ever met anyone who doesn’t love Dolly Parton? I never have,” Cyrus wrote. “Dolly is not only my idol because of her incomparable career — she’s also my role model because of her steadfast morals and values.”

While “Jolene” seems to be one of Miley Cyrus’s most favorite songs to cover, she has also put her spin on another beloved Parton song. Earlier this year, she sang “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” on the Mother’s Day episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Miley Cyrus co-hosted her New Year’s Eve special with Pete Davidson and welcomed other celebrities throughout the night like Jack Harlow and Saweetie.

“Now, this isn’t exactly the New Year’s Eve party we all thought that we were going to have, or even the one that we were planning on last week, or just a few hours ago,” she said as the show began. “But we’re just trying to think positive, or negative, whichever one means you can still taste and smell. So we’re doing this safely, we’re doing it as safely as possible. Everyone is vaxxed, tested.”

To close the night, Miley Cyrus ended with a performance of an unreleased song called “You” and a heartfelt speech about ushering in a new year.

“Thank you so much, everybody, thank you. Tonight’s show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances,” she told the crowd. “And that resilience shouldn’t end here. Let’s bring that into the New Year with us.”