Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Miley Cyrus and Max Morando

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!

The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.

Morando and Cyrus have been rumored to be dating since at least January. He was previously the drummer for the Regrettes and is currently with the band Liily.

RELATED: What to Know About Miley Cyrus’ Rumored New Boyfriend Maxx Morando

In late December, the potential couple was spotted together ahead of the Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party special on NBC in Miami.

Miley Cyrus

backgrid

During her commercial breaks, Cyrus was caught on video dancing with Morando backstage.

In November, Cyrus and Morando were seen attending the Gucci “Love Parade” fashion show in Los Angeles together. Cyrus posted a photo of the two during the event on her Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE‘s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to his passion for music, Morando is also a budding fashion designer. In an interview with Vogue in September, Cyrus revealed that the drummer previously helped create one of her festival looks alongside designer Shane Kastl.

“Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase,” the singer told the publication. “It proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply.”