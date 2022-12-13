Miles Morales returns in first trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

It’s been a long wait, but Miles Morales is finally ready to swing back into the Spider-Verse.

Sony dropped the first full trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Tuesday, following Shameik Moore’s Brooklyn-based web-slinger as he and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) journey throughout the multiverse. The new trailer comes almost exactly four years after the first Spider-Verse, an instant classic that won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. (Many, including this writer, would argue that it’s the greatest animated superhero film of all time.)

So, it’s safe to say that Across the Spider-Verse is highly anticipated — and the new trailer gives our best look yet at Miles’ interdimensional adventures. The 2018 film mostly took place in Miles’ universe, as a crew of different Spideys traveled to him. The sequel flips the script and follows Miles (voiced by Moore) as he ventures into other dimensions for the first time and faces off against a new threat. Several familiar voices are back, including Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen and Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099/Miguel O’Hara (who made a brief cameo in the end credits for the first film).

The new cast also includes Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Jorma Taccone as the Vulture, and Jason Schwartzman as the Spot — a nefarious supervillain with the ability to open portals between universes.

Writer-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller previously told EW that Miles visits a whole host of other universes, each with its own unique style. “Every dimension looks and feels radically different from all the others,” the pair previously said. “They all look like they were drawn by a different artist.”

Across the Spider-Verse has had a long journey to theaters. Sony almost immediately announced plans for a sequel after the first Spider-Verse opened in 2018, but since then, the film has weathered several pandemic-related delays and been pushed back from 2022 to 2023. Now, Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters June 2, 2023, while a planned third film, Beyond the Spider-Verse, is scheduled for March 2024.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson are directing Across the Spider-Verse, taking over from original directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman. Lord and Miller wrote the script with Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

