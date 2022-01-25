Mila Kunis and Demi Moore team up in in playfully awkward commercial

Demi Moore and Mila Kunis — the past and present wives of Ashton Kutcher — have paired up for a playfully awkward new Super Bowl commercial.

In the funny ad for AT&T called “A Lot in Common,” the women play themselves at a high school reunion. The long-haired brunettes, both wearing dazzling black dresses, are at their respective tables as an award for “Most Admired Alum” is being announced, and they both think they are shoo-ins.

Kunis, 38, and Moore, 59, both walk to the stage before the award is announced and notice each other in a purposefully uncomfortable moment.

“What are you doing here?” Kunis asks Moore, who shrugs.

Demi Moore and Mila Kunis — Ashton Kutcher’s ex-wife and current wife — appear together in a Super Bowl ad. Turns out, they also went to the same L.A. high school. (Screenshot: AT&T/YouTube)

Meanwhile, as they wait in the wings, another person is announced as the winner. Both actresses are left stunned as they stand on the stage — even after the winner comes and goes from the platform.

“I had no idea we went to the same high school,” Moore says to Kunis during the uncomfortable moment.

Kunis shoots back, “We have a lot in common.”

Funny enough, in addition to being married to the same person, Kunis and Moore really did attend the same high school — Fairfax High School in Los Angeles — though two decades apart. Moore dropped out in her junior year, in the late 1970s, while Kunis graduated in 2001.

Kunis told Entertainment Tonight she was already working with AT&T when that factoid, about them attending the same school, was brought to her attention.

“I reached out to [Moore] and was so delighted she jumped on board,” Kunis said.

Moore told the same outlet, “Who knew being a Fairfax alum would have brought this unexpected opportunity, to come together with Mila in such a fun and playful way?”

Moore and Kutcher, 43, started dating in 2003 and were married in 2005 — during the time period he starred on That ’70s Show with Kunis, who played his on-screen love interest. (At the time, Kunis was dating Macaulay Culkin.) In 2011, Moore and Kutcher announced they were divorcing. The next year, Kutcher and his longtime friend Kunis started dating. They married in 2015 and now have two children.

Ashton Kutcher was married to Demi Moore from 2005 to 2011 and Mila Kunis from 2015 to present. (Photos: Getty Images)

Moore and Kutcher’s divorce was dramatic. She has since written about it in her 2019 memoir, Inside Out. She claimed he cheated on her, among many other revelations.

Kutcher’s spoken about it as well, including talking, in 2020, about staying in touch with Moore’s three daughters (with ex-husband Bruce Willis) after having helped “raise teenage girls through their adolescence. I love them and I’m never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing.”

Last year, Kunis and Kutcher starred in their own Super Bowl ad.