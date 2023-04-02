Mike Zunino hits 3-run home run, Cleveland Guardians beat Mariners in extra innings

The Guardians were one of baseball’s best teams in extra innings last year. That trend has carried over into 2023.
Steven Kwan came through for Cleveland with the go-ahead RBI single in the 10th and Trevor Stephan locked down Seattle in the bottom half of the inning, and the Guardians topped the Mariners 6-5 Sunday to leave Seattle with a 3-1 record to open the season.
Earlier, Mike Zunino belted his first home run as a member of the Guardians, a three-run shot in the second inning. Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill was roughed up, allowing five runs — four earned — on eight hits and two walks in 4⅔ innings.
The Guardians wanted to stay away from Emmanuel Clase after he pitched the last two days. That led to Stephan in the 10th, and he worked a 1-2-3 inning to end it.
