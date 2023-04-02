Mike Zunino hits 3-run home run, Cleveland Guardians beat Mariners in extra innings

Cleveland Guardians catcher Mike Zunino, right, celebrates at home plate after hitting a home run scoring Josh Bell (55) and Andres Gimenez as Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh looks on during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

The Guardians were one of baseball’s best teams in extra innings last year. That trend has carried over into 2023.

Steven Kwan came through for Cleveland with the go-ahead RBI single in the 10th and Trevor Stephan locked down Seattle in the bottom half of the inning, and the Guardians topped the Mariners 6-5 Sunday to leave Seattle with a 3-1 record to open the season.

Speeding up the game: Guardians play their fastest game since 2011; MLB’s pitch clock is working to hasten pace

Earlier, Mike Zunino belted his first home run as a member of the Guardians, a three-run shot in the second inning. Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill was roughed up, allowing five runs — four earned — on eight hits and two walks in 4⅔ innings.

The Guardians wanted to stay away from Emmanuel Clase after he pitched the last two days. That led to Stephan in the 10th, and he worked a 1-2-3 inning to end it.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Guardians beat Seattle Mariners in extra innings