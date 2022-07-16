Mike Yastrzemski’s grand slam caps miraculous comeback

What we learned as Yaz caps incredible comeback with walk-off slam originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A collective sigh of relief could be heard from the Giants and however many lucky fans stuck around to witness the greatest comeback of the season.

Leading 2-0 after the second inning, disaster struck in the top of the fifth when a costly error kept the inning alive, knocking out starting pitcher Alex Wood (ND, 4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 Ks) and allowed the Milwaukee Brewers to score five runs.

The Giants were headed for another disappointing loss. That is until the ninth inning rolled around.

Here are three observations from the Giants’ 8-5 win over the Brewers at Oracle Park.

Down but never out

Up until the bottom of the ninth inning, the Giants’ offense was ice-cold and it appeared as if San Francisco was headed for another frustrating loss.

Down 5-2 entering the ninth, the Giants quickly made some noise as Joey Bart and Darin Ruf launched solo home runs to bring them within one run.

An Austin Slater single, Yermín Mercedes hit-by-pitch, and a bloop hit from Thairo Estrada loaded the bases for Yastrzemski.

And then, Oracle Park erupted.

On the first pitch of the at-bat, Yastrzemski lined a missile over the right-center field wall for a walk-off grand slam.

With the bases loaded and the Giants down by one run with one out, it was clear that something was about to happen. But nobody was prepared for the pandemonium that ensued.

The emotion poured out onto the field as a frustrated Giants team wasted no time celebrating.

Knock on Wood

When the Giants needed consistency, Wood delivered. Even though his outing was cut short on Friday night, the veteran lefty has surrendered just four earned runs in 22 1/3 innings pitched while striking out 25 batters over his last four starts.

Although Logan Webb and Carlos Rodón have pitched like consistent aces as of late, Wood has provided a nice boost to the back end of the rotation.

With Jakob Junis due back soon and Alex Cobb pitching better, the Giants’ rotation is headed in the right direction and needs continued consistency from Wood.

Doomed by Defense … again

The Giants just can’t seem to get out of their own way defensively. With two outs in the top of the fifth inning, Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong and center fielder Jonathan Davis each singled. Christian Yelich then grounded a ball to Wade Jr. who couldn’t field it cleanly, extending the inning and allowing Wong to score Milwaukee’s first run of the game.

The error knocked Wood out of the game. Tyler Rogers replaced him and then walked Willy Adames to load the bases. Former Giant Andrew McCutchen then lined a bases-clearing, three-run double down the left field line, giving the Brewers a 4-2 lead. A hit-by-pitch, single, and another walk scored the fifth Brewers run that inning.

In the top of the sixth inning, Wong reached on a fielding error by Villar, the second error in as many innings for the Giants.

It’s been a major issue all season long and again proved to be a thorn in the side of the Giants on Friday night. Fortunately, the offense came through and whatever happened in the first eight innings of the game was a distant memory.

