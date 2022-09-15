Mike Williams steps up big for Chargers, makes a ridiculous TD catch vs. Chiefs

Mike Williams hasn’t mastered consistency, but when he’s good, he’s unstoppable.

Williams was in a big spot for Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Los Angeles Chargers were without Keenan Allen. Allen and Williams are a 1a and 1b in the Chargers’ passing game, but Allen is usually the more reliable stat compiler from week to week. Allen was out with a hamstring injury against the Chiefs, putting more pressure on Williams to be the focal point of the offense.

On Thursday night, Williams was fantastic, and had a breathtaking touchdown.

The Chargers got the ball first to start the second half, and shortly after picking up a first down on a fourth-down run by Austin Ekeler, the Chargers dialed up a deep ball for Williams. Herbert floated him a pass to the end zone, and Williams was covered well. It didn’t matter.

Williams stuck out one hand, hauled in the pass, somehow stayed in bounds and also maintained the catch as he hit the ground. It was a great highlight catch for a score and a 17-7 Chargers lead.

That put Williams over 100 yards for the game, giving Williams yet another big stat line at Kansas City.

Williams, the seventh pick of the 2017 NFL draft, has had moments of brilliance for the Chargers. They signed him to a three-year, $60 million extension before he hit free agency this past offseason.

On Thursday night, Williams was worth that deal.