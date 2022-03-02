Mike Tyson told he would’ve lost to Tyson Fury in his prime

Mike Tyson has been told that even in his prime he would have lost to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Tyson is considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all-time, reigning as the undisputed world champion from 1987 until 1990.

Fury was named after the American, who was heavyweight champion at the time of the British boxer’s birth, and like Tyson has made an unbeaten start to his career.

And former UFC competitor Brendan Schaub told Tyson to his face that he believes that Fury has “the best” technique in boxing history.

Speaking on the The Lions Den with Mike Tyson and Friends, Schaub said: “Mike, before you answer, this is no disrespect but for me, technically-wise, Fury can go defence. His footwork is great.

“To me, as far as technique-wise, he is the best we’ve ever had.”

Tyson did not agree with Schaub’s assessment, stating that the very fact that Fury was named after him shows his greatness, rendering any debate over who would win an encounter between the pair in their respective primes moot.

“Listen, just him being Tyson Fury shows my greatness,” the 55-year-old said.

“I don’t know. I don’t care if he could beat me or not. His name is Tyson. He can beat me but I don’t care he is named after the greatest fighter that ever lived.”

Fury has 31 wins and a draw from 32 career fights; Tyson began his career with 37 consecutive professional victories before being stunned by Buster Douglas in Tokyo in 1990.

Fury is next in action against fellow British heavyweight Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on 23 April.