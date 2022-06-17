Mike Trout homers twice, Shohei Ohtani pitches Angels past Mariners

Angels’ Mike Trout reaches for a cowboy hat at the dugout after he hit a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning on Thursday in Seattle. The homer was Trout’s second of the night. (Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)

Mike Trout continued to torment Seattle with his 48th and 49th career home runs against his division foe, Shohei Ohtani tossed six innings of three-hit ball and the Angels beat the Mariners 4-1 on Thursday night.

Trout has feasted on Seattle pitching throughout his career and this season appears to be no different. In the first meeting this year between the teams, Trout hit a pair of two-run homers to account for all of the Angels’ offense.

Trout’s first homer came off Seattle starter George Kirby in the third inning. His second came in the seventh against reliever Sergio Romo. Both times, Seattle had two outs in the inning but each time Taylor Ward singled to bring Trout to the plate.

Trout has 18 homers on the season and 30 in his career in Seattle, the most of any visiting player at T-Mobile Park. The 49 career homers against the Mariners is second-most all-time, trailing only Rafael Palmeiro, who had 52 against Seattle.

It was also his 24th career multi-homer game, seven against Seattle.

A night after breaking up Tyler Anderson’s no-hit bid with a triple in the ninth inning, Ohtani was the one shutting down batters. Ohtani allowed a pair of singles to Eugenio Suarez and a base hit to Adam Frazier but otherwise stymied Seattle’s slumping offense.

Ohtani (5-4) struck out six and won his second straight decision. Raisel Igelsias was the last of three relievers, pitching the ninth for his 13th save.

Seattle snapped a streak of 17 scoreless innings on J.P. Crawford’s RBI double in the eighth, but still scored three runs or less for the sixth time in nine games.

Kirby (1-2) continued Seattle’s stretch of strong starting pitching getting zero help from the Mariners’ anemic offense. Kirby scattered six hits over six innings with six strikeouts.

Over the past five games, Seattle’s starting pitching has allowed five earned runs over 30 2/3 innings pitched. The Mariners are 1-4 during that span.

