Mike Pompeo will not run for president in 2024

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Friday that he will not seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Pompeo, who had organized a team in preparation of a potential campaign launch, called the decision “deeply personal” and said that “the time is just not right.”

“After much consideration and constant prayer, Susan and I have concluded that I will not be a candidate for the Presidency of the United States in 2024,” Pompeo said in a video address posted on social media.

“At each stage of my public service — as a soldier, as a member of Congress and then as your CIA director and Secretary of State — I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to advance America that fit the time and the moment.

“But now is not the time for me to seek elected office.”





Pompeo made the announcement in a video statement posted on social media Friday evening. Mike Pompeo/Twitter

Pompeo, a Trump loyalist who served as Secretary of State from 2018-2021, had been expected to throw his hat in the race at some point over the next few months.

In a J.L. Partners survey shared exclusively with The Post last week, Pompeo polled at just 3% among Republican Iowa voters in a six-person GOP field, led by former President Donald Trump at 41% and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 26%.

He also polled behind former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, at 5%, and tied with former Vice President Mike Pence. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin each garnered 1%.





Pompeo said the decision not to run was “deeply personal.” AP

Instead of entering the presidential race, Pompeo said he and his wife will instead continue to serve as parents, Sunday school teachers and community leaders.

He thanked his campaign exploratory team for allowing him “the space to seriously consider seeking the Presidency and a real chance to earn the votes of Americans and to have had the chance to win.”