Mike Pence won’t call on Trump to drop out if indicted: ‘It’s a free country’

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday sidestepped a question about whether his ex-boss should drop out of the 2024 Republican presidential primary if indicted.

“Look, it’s a free country. Everybody can make their own decisions,” Pence told reporters in New Hampshire, according to Politico.

It is believed that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is close to filing charges against the former president over a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Three sources told The Post Wednesday that if an indictment is sought, it could come down as soon as next week, making Trump, 76, the first current or former president in US history to face criminal charges.

Earlier this month, Trump told reporters that he “won’t even think about” dropping out of the 2024 race if he were to face an indictment, arguing that any charges filed against him would only “enhance” his poll numbers.





While Pence steered clear of commenting on Trump’s potential indictment, he did go after the former president over his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I know our former president has said I had the right to overturn the election, but Donald Trump is wrong,” Pence said.

“I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone,” the former vice president added.





Pence’s remark came in response to comments from Trump earlier in the week, in which he said, “In many ways you can blame [Pence] for Jan. 6.”

The ex commander-in-chief argues that the riot at the Capitol Building was sparked because Pence refused to overturn his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.





Pence’s stop in New Hampshire Thursday marked his first visit to the first-in-the-nation GOP primary state this year.

The former VP, congressman and Indiana governor is considering a 2024 White House run but says he has not yet made up his mind.