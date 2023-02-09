Mike Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump and his connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, according to multiple reports.

It’s unclear what information the subpoena, issued by special counsel Jack Smith, seeks to obtain from the former vice president and possible 2024 presidential candidate, CNN reports.

Smith, a veteran prosecutor, was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November to oversee multiple investigations into Trump, one related to Jan. 6 and one into his mishandling of classified material.

The subpoena reportedly comes after months of negotiations between lawyers for Pence and Smith’s team, who have sought to question the former vice president regarding Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump’s former No. 2 in November condemned the ex-president’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021.



Pence was reportedly amenable to considering the DOJ’s request to sit down and talk, the New York Times reported in November.

A spokesperson for Pence did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Trump’s former No. 2 in November condemned the ex-president’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021 and said they “endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building” during the riot.

“The president’s words were reckless and his actions were reckless,” Pence told ABC’s David Muir, explaining that he was inside the Capitol Building with his daughter when rioters stormed the building.

“It was clear he decided to be part of the problem,” insisted Pence in a blunt account of his anger from that day.