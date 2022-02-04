Mike Pence Rejects Notion He Had Right To Overturn 2020 Election – The Hamden Journal

Mike Pence pushed back on Donald Trump’s claim that he could have overturned the election when his vice president presided over the Electoral College count on Jan. 6, 2021.

“This week, I heard President Trump say I had the right to overturn the election. President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election,” Pence said in a speech to the Federalist Society.

CNN carried the speech, and MSNBC had portions of it. Fox News did not have live coverage, but reported on his comments moments later.

Pence’s comments were a rare break from Trump, who has groused over his vice president. More than a year after the January 6th siege at the Capitol, new information continues to come to light that Trump and his allies embraced a strategy in which Pence would reject the results.