Mike Pence Must Testify To Grand Jury About Conversations With Donald Trump, Judge Rules – The Hamden Journal

Mike Pence must testify before a grand jury about his conversations with Donald Trump, forcing the former vice president to comply with a subpoena issued as part of a special counsel investigation of efforts to overturn the election on January 6.

CNN, citing unnamed sources, broke the news of Judge James Boasberg’s decision, and it was quickly confirmed by other outlets.

The judge ruled that even though Pence has to appear before a grand jury, he could decline to answer questions related to his actions on January 6. Pence had argued that he was immune under the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause, given that he was serving as president of the Senate in overseeing the counting of the electoral votes.

Pence has not said whether he would appeal the ruling.

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith is investigating Trump’s role in trying to overturn the results of the election, as well as the former president’s handling of classified information. Pence was subpoenaed last month. At the Gridiron Dinner this month, Pence addressed January 6 and told the crowd, “President Trump was wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day. And I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable” for what happened.”

