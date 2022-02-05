Mike Pence Gets Bluntest Of Reality Checks About Donald Trump And His Base

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Friday urged former Vice President Mike Pence to wake up, step up and tell the full truth about Donald Trump, the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election result and his involvement in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Pence is already a pariah in the GOP for refusing to choose Trump over democracy and has nothing to lose, Raskin argued on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes.” Pence drew criticism from MAGA Republicans this week after he said Trump was “wrong” to claim Pence could have single-handedly overturned President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

Pence’s “very legalistic” commentary on Trump and Jan. 6 could be an effort to curry favor with the former president’s base, said Raskin. “But they hate Pence more than they hate me,” the Democratic congressman cracked.

“They were calling him a traitor on that day. They were chanting, ‘Hang Mike Pence!’” he said, giving Pence a reality check. “Pence should wake up and understand that our whole constitutional democracy is under attack now, and Donald Trump is indeed the threat. Does he think that was sort of a one-day lapse in the otherwise good behavior of Donald Trump?”

Watch the interview here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

