Mike Pence endorses Lee Zeldin in New York governor race

Former Vice President Pence added his name to a long roster of Republican heavyweights who have thrown their support behind Rep. Lee Zeldin in the New York governor’s race.

“Proud to endorse @leezeldin for Governor! Vote November 8th!” Pence tweeted Saturday.

Zeldin has long enjoyed a close relationship with former President Donald Trump, who backed his campaign in his own endorsement in October.

Rep. Zeldin is in tight contest with Gov. Hochul. Polaris

The candidate has tried to distance himself from the former administration, however, which remains deeply unpopular among statewide voters.