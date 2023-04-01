Mike Pence blasts ‘political prosecution’ of Donald Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence offered a sharp rebuke of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s decision to indict former President Trump.

“It’s clear to the overwhelming majority of the American people that this is nothing short of a political prosecution being affected by a Manhattan DA who literally campaigned on bringing charges against one particular American,” Pence said Friday at the National Review Institute in Washington.

“That should be offensive to every American, left, right and center. Every American deserves equal treatment under the law and I believe the American people will see this for what it is,” Pence said — dismissing Trump’s alleged transgression as a “campaign finance issue.”

On Thursday evening, Bragg issued a 34-count indictment of Trump. While believed to center around hush-money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about an affair she claims she had with Trump in 2006, which he denies, multiple reports said the charges include at least one felony.





Former Vice President Mike Pence blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of former President Trump. Getty Images





Pence publicly broke with the president over his demands that he not certify the 2020 presidential results. EPA





Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump on Thursday evening. Derek French/Shutterstock

Though Pence spent four years as one of Trump’s most loyal lieutenants, he publicly broke with the president over Trump’s demands that he not certify the 2020 presidential results.

During deadly riots on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters were heard shouting, “Hang Mike Pence!” The former veep has since spoken out against his former boss and said Trump’s behavior on Jan. 6 was “wrong” and “endangered my family.”