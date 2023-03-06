Mike Norvell announces five FSU players will miss spring

Five Florida State players will miss spring practices, coach Mike Norvell announced on Monday after the Seminoles’ first practice.

Offensive lineman Robert Scott, wide receiver Mycah Pittman, defensive back Kevin Knowles II as well as defensive end Aaron Hester and defensive tackle Malcolm Ray will not be practicing with the Seminoles.

Scott has started in 30 games in three seasons.

Pittman had 32 catches for 330 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. He averaged 10.3 yards per reception and had been consistently praised for his blocking.

Knowles started 11 games, and his first collegiate interception sealed FSU’s 35-31 win at Louisville, ending the Cardinals’ final drive with 0:37 remaining in the game. He had 24 tackles as a sophomore.

Ray had 15 tackles last fall.

Aaron Hester appeared in three games and recorded two tackles last season.

Norvell added that a few other new Seminoles, defensive tackle transfer Braden Fiske and defensive end Jaden Jones, will be limited this spring. However, he said he expects those two to do at least a little bit of work this spring as they work their way back from injuries suffered before their arrivals.