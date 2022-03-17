Mike Myers returns playing eight characters in new Netflix show

Watch a trailer for The Pentaverate

After a lengthy hiatus, Mike Myers is back on our screens playing eight characters in the upcoming Netflix show, The Pentaverate.

The first trailer for the comedy series, which also stars Ab Fab’s Jennifer Saunders, has been released and sees the Myers back to his best — taking on several quirky, comedic roles.

The teaser shows the Wayne’s World star as protagonist Ken Scarborough, a journalist who has been sacked from the fictitious Canadian News Station, who sets out to expose a secret society called the Pentaverate to and win his job back.

The Pentaverate consists of five men who’ve been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347.

Mike Myers, pictured as Canadian journalist Ken Scarborough in The Pentaverate, takes on the role of eight characters in the comedy series. (Netflix)

In the process, Scarborough may end up saving the world.

“In 1347, five learned men realised that the Black Plague was caused by fleas on rats,” booms the iconic voice of Jeremy Irons, who serves as the narrator of the limited series.

“However, the church believed the plague to be God’s punishment, labelling these five men heretics.

“So, they formed a benevolent secret society to influence world events, known as the Pentaverate.”

Mike Myers and actor Richard McCabe in The Pentaverate. (Netflix)

Myers, 58, who created and executive-produced the show, also plays the roles of Anthony Lansdowne, a New England conspiracy theorist determined to expose the Pentaverate; Rex Smith, a far-right radio host and highly prominent conspiracy theorist; Lord Lordington, the Pentaverate’s oldest and highest-ranking member; Bruce Baldwin, a former media mogul; Mishu Ivanov, an ex-Russian oligarch; Shep Gordon, a former rock-and-roll manager and Jason Eccleston, a tech genius who invented the Pentaverate’s supercomputer called Mentor.

The Pentaverate: Mike Myers as Ken Scarborough, Lydia West as Reilly Clayton, Mike Myers as Anthony Landsdowne in The Pentaverate. (Netflix)

However, the Austin Powers star isn’t the only one portraying multiple characters.

Jennifer Saunders will also appear as the Maester of Dubrovnik, the head investigator for the Pentaverate, who is summoned from his ancestral home in Dubrovnik to investigate the suspicious deaths, and the Saester of Dubrovnik, the Maester’s sister and protector of the parce clavem — the spare key for the Pentaverate’s voting apparatus, which is hidden in Dubrovnik.

Actor and film star Mike Myers (PA)

The series is as a spin-off of the 1993 cult classic So I Married An Axe Murderer, and the six half-hour episodes premiere 5 May on Netflix.

This is the first on-screen project for Myers since 2018’s supporting roles in Terminal and Bohemian Rhapshody.

Prior to that, the actor had taken an eight-year absence from feature films.

