Mike McGlinchey ‘didn’t really field’ other offers, Bears

The Denver Broncos spotted their guy, and they locked him in.

In a story written by Mike McGlinchey for ESPN, the highly-touted free-agent tackle thoroughly detailed his experience in free agency. As he described his final decision, he said he was zeroed in on Denver from the start, and didn’t really consider other teams.

“I didn’t even really field another offer because Denver’s was so good right off the bat,” McGlinchey said. “They were direct. ‘We’re going to have the best offer to get you. If you want it, it’s yours.'”

The Broncos paid a pretty penny for McGlinchey, to the tune of a five-year $87.5 million deal. McGlinchey ranked 11th in run block wins last year, according to the story. He was one of the most desirable free agent tackles in this offseason’s class.

But most outsiders didn’t believe he was worth that much. Most pundits called the missed signing a win for the Bears. Not many see McGlinchey fit for that lucrative of a deal.

McGlinchey noted his feelings about the contract, detailing a similar shock most had about the degree of his contract.

“It was mind-boggling, just pure disbelief,” McGlinchey wrote. “I teared up a little bit because the words coming out of my mouth — five years, $87.5 million — were almost unbelievable.”

The Bears have yet to make major enhancements to the offensive line. They signed Tennessee Titans guard Nate Davis to a three-year deal, but haven’t made any other moves to help bolster the line.

The offensive line should be a top priority for the remainder of free agency and the upcoming NFL draft. Last season, Justin Fields was the most sacked quarterback in the NFL, evidence of the Bears’ need for better protection.

Some expect the Bears to go after a bona fide tackle in the draft. Peter Skoronski, a Chicagoland native and Northwestern player, and Paris Johnson Jr., a tackle from Ohio State, are candidates whose names are attached to the Bears.

Should the Bears land either name, the pick would be chalked up as a win for the Bears, as they desperately need elite talent on the offensive line.

