Mike McDaniel explains why he yelled ‘Stop it!’ at Bears’ Fields

Mike McDaniel tried an interesting defensive tactic against Justin Fields on Sunday.

“Stop it!” the Dolphins’ head coach exclaimed at Fields after he ran out of bounds on Miami’s sideline.

On Monday, he explained to the press why he yelled at Fields.

“I just wanted him to stop scrambling,” McDaniel said. “And it was pretty irritating because he didn’t listen at all. At that stage of the game, I figured no one had asked him to stop it. So, you know, I gave it a try. I think other coaches can learn from my experience that he does not listen.

“So, rely on other tactics.”

A hilarious, yet valiant attempt by McDaniel to stop the unstoppable Fields on Sunday.

Fields recorded 178 rushing yards (an NFL record for a quarterback) and 123 passing yards against McDaniel’s Dolphins. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for a 61-yard touchdown.

He is the first quarterback in NFL history to record three passing touchdowns and over 140 rushing yards in one game.

The Bears have proven themselves as a viable offense. In the past three weeks, the Bears’ offense has recorded 33, 29 and 32 points.

Not even McDaniel’s words can stop them.

