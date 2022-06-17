Mike Lindell says Walmart, MyPillow’s biggest distributor, is ‘canceling’ him and pulling his pillows from its stores: ‘Shame on you, Walmart!’

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told Insider his products were being pulled from Walmart’s physical stores.Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO, said Walmart is pulling his products from its shelves.

“What they did to cancel us out is absolutely disgusting,” Lindell told Insider.

Walmart confirmed Lindell’s claim to The Hill but said the products would still be sold online.

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, has accused Walmart of “canceling” him by pulling his company’s pillows from the retailer’s shelves.

In a call with Insider on Thursday night, Lindell described a Zoom meeting he had with a Walmart representative who informed him that, going forward, the company would only be selling MyPillow products online and not in stores.

“They dropped MyPillow, and it really hurt my employees because they were our biggest distributor,” Lindell said. “They were by far and away number one.”

Lindell then called Walmart “absolutely disgusting” while claiming that his pillows were “one of the top-selling products in the history of Walmart.”

During his conversation with Insider, Lindell said he heard that MyPillow products would not be sold in Walmart stores about two weeks ago, after returning from flying “all over the country” to deal with “the election stuff.”

Lindell said he got on a Zoom call with a Walmart representative, during which he proposed lowering the price of his pillows. However, he said the representative did not get back to him for a week, after which his company was informed that Walmart was going to “drop MyPillow.”

“I tell them what I’m offering them, and I’m saying: ‘Why are you doing this? Why are you kicking us out and canceling us?” Lindell said. “When we were your biggest product, the biggest of all time!”

Lindell said the Walmart representative also informed him that his pillows did not meet the retailer’s customer satisfaction criteria.

Walmart’s website shows “ratings” for each product it sells. As of press time, the MyPillow Classic Bed Pillow had 3.3 stars, based on 2,084 reviews.

“I said, ‘Shame on you, Walmart. You have over 10,000 vendors from China. I make all my pillows in Minnesota,” Lindell said. “I was so upset. I shut the computer.”

Story continues

Lindell told Insider that Walmart would “never get to sell MyPillows again.” “What they did is inexcusable! It’s cancel culture, and you don’t get to come back,” he added.

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed to The Hill that MyPillow products would no longer be carried in stores but would continue to be available online. Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Walmart is the latest retailer to cut ties with Lindell. In April 2021, Costco pulled MyPillow’s products, as did Bed Bath & Beyond, QVC, JC Penney, and Wayfair.

In February, Lindell also told Insider that one of his banks had cut ties with him, citing him as a “reputation risk.”

Lindell continues to be highly involved in pushing former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud. This week, he told Insider that he tried to secure a spot to publicly testify before the January 6 panel investigating the Capitol riot but claimed they did not want to talk to him.

Lindell, who is now bankrolling a nationwide effort to stop the use of electronic voting machines, is also embroiled in a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed against him by voting technology company Dominion and a suit filed by voting systems company Smartmatic.

Read the original article on Business Insider